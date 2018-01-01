The former general manager of an Erie car dealership will spend 11 months in jail for violating federal bankruptcy laws and wire fraud in two separate cases.

Doug Grooms, 47, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

Grooms hid money after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to the court.

In a separate case, he and two co-defendants - Adam Weaver and Adam Coover - falsified paperwork for car loans at Rick Weaver Buick GMC at West 12th and Liberty in Erie, according to investigators.

They inflated the value of the vehicles on the applications, so the defendants would receive more money.

Instead, the vehicles would be sold at Coover's dealership, Infinity Automotive.

The government's case reportedly included text messages, interviews with employees and paperwork seized in a search.

Grooms was also the former general manager of Community Chevrolet in Meadville. He was sentenced in July 2016 to spend two years in prison for embezzling $485,000 from that dealership.

As part of plea bargain, he also has to spend two years under supervised parole after he is released and pay back the money.