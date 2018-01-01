Erie firefighters were called to the Mighty Fine Donut Shop, on Parade Street, around 11:30 a.m. Smoke had filled the building and all employees and customers had escaped safely.

"The employees of the establishment saw the smoke coming out of the basement. So, initially it took us a little bit to find the fire itself, which was small," said Mark Polanski, Erie Fire Inspector.

It was determined that someone stuck a lit cigarette through a small hole in the front of the building.The cigarette fell into a opening between the basement and the first floor of the donut shop, where it smoldered for an unknown period of time.Firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke, but the fire inspector had some bad news for everyone who loves Mighty Fine donuts.

"The donuts are wasted. The Board of Health is coming down now to determine what needs to be done," Polanski said.

Mighty Fine has been satisfying Erie donut fans at this location since 1967. A crew worked all night to make the treats, and the staff could do nothing but wait to see if all that work would be for nothing. At stake, over 40 dozen delicious donuts.

"We're waiting for the Board of Health. We're probably going to have to get rid of them, throw them in the garbage," said employee Norm Wagner. "I tried one. It wasn't that bad but, you know, it's just good business practice," he said.

The health department official eventually arrived and determined that all 40 dozen donuts had to be discarded due to smoke exposure.The st ore had to be closed, which was a big disappointment.. not only to those who eat the donuts, but also to those who sell the donuts.

"We usually say here, 'Have a Mighty Fine day!' It didn't come back to us. So, that's the bad thing about it," Wagner said.