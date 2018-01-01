The Erie County Coroner's Office has released the names of the two victims and the shooter, who died in a double murder-suicide in east Erie.

Coroner Lyell Cook identifies the two homicide victims, as 63-year-old Dorothy Gilkey and 41-year-old Tanesha Harkless.

The shooter is identified as 75-year-old Alfred Phillips.

The triple-fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the lower-level of a home at 934 East 8th Street.

Police were called for a domestic dispute, but a family member who arrived first found three people shot inside the apartment.

"Throughout the investigation, we learned that the officers had been sent there a couple of times over the last few years, but there was really nothing standing out.” said Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny. “Just a sad story."

Chief Spizarny says Phillips shot both of the women, then turned the gun on himself.

Harkless died at the scene.

Gilkey was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

"One of the officers rode in the ambulance to the hospital with one of the victim's, and was able to get information that Alfred had shot them." said Chief Spizarny.

While the coroner's office typically performs autopsies on homicide victims, due to the circumstance in this case, no autopsies were conducted.

"The coroner's autopsy is designed for the purpose of prosecution,” said Cook. “In this case, as there was no evidence to suggest anybody else was involved in this incident, there was no one to prosecute."