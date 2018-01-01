More questions are now answered in the Penn State hazing case after never before seen video was released on Monday.

It's video from the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity's basement that was deleted, and later retrieved by the FBI.

This comes after a new bill was introduced on Friday in Pennsylvania, that some are hoping will change how the nation deals with hazing.

The bill is named after Timothy Piazza, the Penn state student who died after the alcohol-fueled hazing ritual last year at the frat house.

The announcement was made during a per-trial hearing for 11-suspects charged in his death.

Monday, the video from inside the frat's basement showed 14 pledges reportedly chugging vodka that was passed around. It also revealed Piazza moving and unconscious before a fall he had. It also showed him being unconscious afterward, and being taken upstairs by a few members who later waited 40 minutes before calling for help.