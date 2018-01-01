News
Pennsylvania Governor Announces Voting Reform Plan
Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf has announced a voting reform plan. It's called the 21st century voting reform plan and includes same day and automatic voter registration, along with modernizing absentee voting, ending gerrymandering, and enacting campaign finance reform to reduce the influence of special interests in Harrisburg.
The commonwealth has fallen victim to outdated and unfair policies that make voting too difficult, make special interests too powerful, and make politicians less accountable.