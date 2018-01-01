ERIE, Pa. - On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission announced they are investigating the data practices of of social media giant Facebook. That's after the personal information of 50 million Facebook users was allegedly accessed without permission.

"We're going to go now and investigate every app that has access to a large amount of information," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

"In some cases, it may be as simple as your basic profile information, your name, your age, your profile picture, where you live," said Jim Wertz, associate dean Edinboro University's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Wertz also teaches communications and social media in the classroom. On Monday, he took Erie News Now through this possible breach step-by-step. In some cases, he says that data was never protected from third-party apps. That information could have been sold to the embattled political research firm, Cambridge Analytica without Facebook users even knowing it happened.

"If I first opened a Facebook account in 2007, my options for what was going to be shared and what I could turn on, turn off and restrict is quite different than what it is today," Wertz explained.

So what can you do to protect yourself? First, Wertz suggests users tighten those privacy settings; be cautious of which third-party apps you use; most importantly, Wertz said don't post all of your personal information online. Now, even the most basic information can be used to steal your identity.

"There is no misuse on the part of the user," Wertz noted. "What there is is kind of an oversight of the user."

How to see what Facebook knows about you

Facebook users can download a copy of their data on the social media site.