Flagship Niagara League Plans Out Summer 2018
ERIE, Pa. - The Flagship Niagara League held their monthly meeting to update the public on what they have to offer this summer.
Tuesday is the first day of the sailing season.
They will take the next six weeks to get the Brig Niagara ready to hit the open water the first week of May.
The Niagara won't be the only tall ship in Erie this summer, they're also playing host for the Lettie G Howard for two years.
This summer they will also be holding a five day tall ships summer camp.