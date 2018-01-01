ERIE, Pa. - The Flagship Niagara League held their monthly meeting to update the public on what they have to offer this summer.

Tuesday is the first day of the sailing season.

They will take the next six weeks to get the Brig Niagara ready to hit the open water the first week of May.

The Niagara won't be the only tall ship in Erie this summer, they're also playing host for the Lettie G Howard for two years.