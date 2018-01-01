News
Spring Breaks Delays Edinboro's Pi Day Celebration
Pi Day is always 3-14, March 14th, but Edinboro was on spring break, forcing this event to be delayed.
EDINBORO, Pa. - Renowned mathematician and university professor, Dr. Sarah Greenwald delivered the keynote address at Edinboro University's 10th annual Pi Day celebration.
Greenwald, well-known for incorporating pop culture into her program of study, discussed mathematical content behind TV sitcoms, the Simpsons and Futurama.
Greenwald also talked about careers in math and on how pop culture can shape society's view on math.
It was the first time in Edinboro Pi Day history, students presented their own work and research.