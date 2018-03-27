A series of explosions were reported at an iron foundry in Meadville early Tuesday morning.

The calls for an explosion first came in around 4:30 a.m. at Advanced Cast Products on Mill Street.

Multiple fire crews arrived at the scene. They determined three small explosions actually took place inside the foundry. They say it all happened when water managed to get inside a steel furnace.

The fire was reported to be under control about two hours later.