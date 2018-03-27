New search warrants obtained by Erie News Now reveal new details about the troubled relationship between a Millcreek Township man and his newly wed wife that he is accused of killing.

John Grazioli was talking about getting a divorce before the shooting, and he was apparently in financial trouble, police said.

John Grazioli, 44, is charged with the murder of his wife Amanda, 31, at the couple's home in the Whispering Woods subdivision March 8.

A search of John Grazioli's phone indicated he was soliciting extra-marital affairs and was having financial trouble, according to investigators.

They also said he was talking about getting a divorce.

The search warrants also reveal Grazioli cut his wife of six months out of his will.

Meantime, the Benedictines for Peace will host a prayer vigil for Amanda Grazioli at the home Thursday, April 5 at 5:15 p.m.