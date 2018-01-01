The Springfield Township woman who told police a gun "just went off" when she shot and killed her husband is set to enter a plea.

Catherine Lucas, 53, is scheduled to enter a plea on April 4, following a status conference between her lawyer Jeffrey Veitch and Erie County Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly.

Lucas is facing a number of charges, including homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting death of her 46-year-old husband Kevin Lucas.

The shooting happened at the couple's home in Springfield Township, last February.

Lucas initially told police that a gun she was holding "just went off" during a fight.

Her lawyer claims that she endured years of emotional and physical abuse, during their 16-year marriage.

Lucas' lawyer says Kevin Lucas held a gun to his wife's head, and threatened to kill her in the past.

Catherine Lucas has been going through a court ordered domestic abuse evaluation.