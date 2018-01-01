These seminars allow the DA's office to refresh officers on the proper way to gather evidence, so everything goes smoothly in the courtroom later on down the road.

"It's very important that we're on the same page in terms of how someone is dealt with on the side of the road at midnight, or how a search is done, or how a cell phone is searched...things like that," said Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri. "So, it becomes very important for us to review the proper, the best practices and protocols for dealing with what they do everyday."