Part of Interstate 90 in Erie County and Ohio will be closed both eastbound and westbound next week.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Monday, April 2 due to the emergency demolition of the Pond Road Bridge, which crosses over the highway in Springfield Township.

The closure will be in place from Exit 3 (Route 6N) in Springfield Township to Exit 241 (Route 7) in Ohio.

A detour will be in place using Route 6N, Route 20 and Route 7.