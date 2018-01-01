News
Part of Interstate 90 in Erie County to Temporarily Close Next Week
The closure will start at 10 p.m. Monday, April 2 due to the emergency demolition of the Pond Road Bridge, which crosses over the highway in Springfield Township.
Part of Interstate 90 in Erie County and Ohio will be closed both eastbound and westbound next week.
The closure will be in place from Exit 3 (Route 6N) in Springfield Township to Exit 241 (Route 7) in Ohio.
A detour will be in place using Route 6N, Route 20 and Route 7.
Demolition of the bridge is expected to continue through Thursday, April 5.