ERIE, Pa. - A suspected drug deal turned into a shootout and car chase on Erie's east side Tuesday.

It started with a call for shots fired near East 23rd and Perry around 2:30 p.m. and ended when a vehicle crashed into two parked vehicles in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

Christopher Steele, 30, and Lydia Vicario, 18, were in a Ford pickup truck, chasing another car for about five city blocks, according to investigators.

Steele fired several rounds out his truck window, police said. Nobody was hit.

He was arrested outside his West 18th Street home. Police recovered the handgun and also found drugs in his vehicle.

Vicario is also charged with aggravated assault.