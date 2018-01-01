ERIE, Pa. - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that caused damage around Erie's east side.

A green pick-up truck and a red compact car were reported driving around shooting at each other, Tuesday.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. at E23rd and Perry St.

Several other vehicles were damaged in the process from stray bullets and collisions. One pedestrian was also reported to be hit by one of the vehicles in the process. The victim is a 20-year-old male, who suffered minor to no injuries.

One suspect believed to be driving one of the two vehicles has been taken into custody. Police are still searching for others involved.