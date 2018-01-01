Erie County government is starting to plan for the replacement of more than 700 electronic voting machines with ones that leave a paper trail.

The move is being mandated by Governor Tom Wolf.

The machines currently used for primary and general elections have been in service since 2006.

Officials believe they could last another five years.

But the state wants counties to start replacing machines in the next two years.

The cost could total around $3.6 million.

The state and federal governments are expected to pay part of the costs.

While cost is a concern, so is the tight timetable.

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson said, "With the governor's mandate and his hope that counties begin to replace some or all of the equipment by 2020, So even when you think you have a little bit of time, things creep up on you. We are on an even shorter leash."