The commercial fisherman charged with murdering his wife and throwing her body into Lake Erie, will now have more time to prepare for trial.

Christopher Leclair, 48, is now scheduled to face trial in October.

Jury selection was originally scheduled to begin next week, but his lawyer Bruce Sandmeyer filed a motion to have the trial pushed back.

Leclair is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and abuse of a corpse in connection to his 51-year-old wife Karen Leclair's death.

On June 10, 2017, investigators say Christopher shot Karen in the head, bound her body to an anchor, and threw her into Lake Erie from their commercial fishing vessel, the Doris M.

Her body was found on July 4, six miles off of the shore of Dunkirk, New York.