When Millcreek supervisors were compiling data for the a comprehensive plan last year, they asked citizens to list the most important issues in the township. At the top of the list was roadway maintenance. The supervisors quickly responded.

"What we started last year was formally adopting our paving list so that the public can hold us accountable. Posting that list online so folks know exactly what our intentions are and where we're going to be this year and next year," said John Morgan, Millcreek Supervisor

10 miles of roadway will be paved this year, including Cherry Street from the Erie City Line to Young Road. Also..Hampshire Road, Amherst Road, the area of 14th and Fillmore, and streets inside a few subdivisions,including Love Farms, Westbury Farms, and Ridgewood.

All Millcreek streets were inspected last year and ranked from best to worst condition. The list was amended this winter upon input from plow drivers.

"I'm sure some residents look at this and not everyone is going to be happy. I understand that. But we're hoping to let folks know that by doing a multi-year approach, and by doing this systematic scoring, we can explain to folks why certain roads are being done," Morgan said

Millcreek residents who feel their street needs repair, but is not on the list, can still have smooth driving this summer. The street won't be paved, but it should receive some attention.

"If there's any kind of problem on their street regarding potholes or significant issues you want, we always have maintenance guys out there patching potholes, doing small cuts and patches here and there," Morgan said. "Don't think just because your road is not on the list, that we don't care."