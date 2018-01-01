Throughout Erie County, the month of March has been plagued with death and violence.

In a span of 17 days, there have been a total of six homicides, including two cases where multiple people were killed.

"It's very, very unusual to have this many homicides this early on in the year,” said Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. "Historically, we've had six to eight homicides a year, although I think we had 11 last year. Those numbers go up and down, but it's very unusual to have six homicides in a matter of about three weeks."

The string of homicides began March 8, when investigators say 44-year-old John Grazioli shot and killed his wife Amanda Grazioli, 31, in their Millcreek Township home.

A day later, state police say 58-year-old Regis Brown killed his wife Michelle Brown, 53, and his stepdaughter Tammy Greenawalt, 35, in their Fairview Township home.

On March 18, Erie police say 44-year-old Windi Thomas killed her boyfriend Keeno Butler, 44, in their East Avenue apartment.

On March 2, Erie police say 75-year-old Alfred Phillips shot and killed his 63-year-old stepdaughter Dorothy Gilkey and her 41-year-old daughter Tanesha Harkless, before turning the gun on himself.

In each case, a family member or significant other has been charged with homicide.

"It's unusual that they happened in such close proximity and time,” said Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny. "The domestic situations are the most dangerous calls usually. They are dangerous for the officers and they are just as dangerous for the people involved. One person can take it to the level of violence."