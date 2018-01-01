Caregiver Facing Charges After Three-year-old Is Found Unconscious In Jamestown, NY Home
A 28-year-old man is charged with assault, after a three-year-old is found unconscious from being hit in the head.
Jamestown, New York Police say Joshua Berg was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. It's after police went to a Clyde Avenue home Tuesday morning and found a three-year old unresponsive. She was taken to Buffalo Children's Hospital for emergency surgery. Police say the toddler had been hit in the head by Berg, who was caring for her.
Police held the home as a crime scene after a search warrant led them inside. Investigators say it was filled with the smell of marijuana. Police are still investigating what happened. The condition of the child is not known. ###