The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education made the announcement at 6:10 p.m. that Dr. H. Fred Walker will resign as president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, effective Friday (March 30).

Dr. Walker informed the Board of Governors of PASSHE of his decision today. He has served as Edinboro’s president since July 2016.

In the statement released, State System Interim Chancellor Dr. Karen M. Whitney said, “We thank Dr. Walker for his service to Edinboro University over the past two years,” said “I respect his decision and wish him well.”

Dr. Michael J. Hannan, the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, will serve as acting president at Edinboro following Dr. Walker’s departure. He served as interim president during the search that resulted in Dr. Walker's hiring after previous president Julie Wollman departed. “We are pleased that Dr. Hannan is both willing and well prepared to lead Edinboro,” Dr. Whitney said. “It is my intention to recommend that he be named interim president to ensure stable, consistent leadership for the university.”

It will be up to the State System Board of Governors to made any future hiring decisions. They are responsible for hiring the presidents of the 14 State System universities.