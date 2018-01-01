It plans to issue up to 13 grower/processor permits as part of phase two. One will go to the highest-scoring, most-qualified and eligible candidate regardless of location. Two more will be awarded within each of the six medical marijuana regions.

The Department of Health will award up to 23 dispensary permits. Two will be available in the northwest region. The primary dispensary location can be located in any county within the region. The second and third dispensary locations associated with each permit must be located within the same region but may not be in the same county as each other or the primary location.