Early numbers from Unified Erie, show the community anti-violence strategy is making a significant difference in crime statistics.

The re-entry strategy offers counseling and support, for criminals about to be released from prison, and those already out, who are facing obstacles. In 18-months time since it has been operation, they have seen repeat crimes drop, from over 57% to 6.5%.

The second major success story is the "call-in" strategy that targets gang or group-related criminal activity, by bringing people in trouble in for a face-to-face meeting with law enforcement, mothers of victims and former offenders...with an offer to change their ways.

The first call in was held April 26 of 2017, the second November 1. In just under a year's time gang-related homicides in Erie have dropped to zero.

Re-entry program manager Sheila Silman said, "so what did we have, I’m ball parking here, we had approximately seven homicides one year, and now we’re down to zero...that’s absolutely incredible, not homicides period in the county mind you, but gang related homicides, so that is remarkable."