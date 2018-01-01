News
PennDot Maps Out Bridge Repair Plan
The existing bridge is classified as structurally deficient. It was built in 1952 and rehabilitated in 1979.
For a number of people in attendance, the proposed detour is an issue.
GIRARD, pa - The topic of bridge repair was discussed at Girard High School Tuesday evening.
PennDot hosted the meeting and invited the public's input.
Work on the Route 20 bridge over Elk Creek in Girard township will include replacing existing steel beams and the concrete deck.
Construction of the project is expected to begin in April of 2019.