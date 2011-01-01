Mercy Center for Women held its 26th annual "Women Making History" event.

The dynamic dozen were nominated by family, friends, or co-workers for the work they do and their commitment to making our community a better place.

Beth Zimmer, a 2017 recipient, and Erie News Now's, Amanda Post emceed the event.

Amanda Post is a 2011 recipient.

The evening began with a reception, then moved into the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center where the honorees are introduced and honored.