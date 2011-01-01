Distinguished Women Honored in "Women Making History"
Mercy Center for Women held its 26th annual "Women Making History" event.
ERIE, Pa. - Twelve local women who serve our community were honored Tuesday.
The dynamic dozen were nominated by family, friends, or co-workers for the work they do and their commitment to making our community a better place.
Beth Zimmer, a 2017 recipient, and Erie News Now's, Amanda Post emceed the event.
Amanda Post is a 2011 recipient.
The evening began with a reception, then moved into the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center where the honorees are introduced and honored.
Mercy Center for Women was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1994.
It's a transitional housing facility for women and children, to help them get back on their feet. It has served more that 8,000 women and children in our community.