Diabetes Prevention Program Helps Cut Risk of Type-2 Diabetes
ERIE, Pa. -
The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania hosted Diabetes Alert Day.
This event provided information on how to prevent or delay diabetes with a healthy lifestyle program.
This new view program is changing lives and reducing the risk of type two diabetes. The Diabetes Prevention Program, proven by the Centers of Disease Control, cuts the risk of type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.