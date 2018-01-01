An Erie County woman is facing felony charges, after she is caught writing illegal drug prescriptions under a forged nursing license.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office announced the charges Wednesday against Marisha Winiarczyk, 31.

Winiarczyk is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, theft by deception and other offenses related to forging and illegally filing prescriptions.

Investigators say she wrote prescriptions for more than 450 opioid and anxiety medications while she worked as a nurse at Regency at South Shore in Erie.

During their search, investigators learned she also forged her nursing certificate and was not qualified for the job.

They were tipped off to Winiarczyk when an employee with Westminster Family Practice noticed several prescriptions written for a patient that were unauthorized by a doctor.

Winiarczyk apparently admitted to forging prescriptions in the patient's name, but claims she destroyed the medications instead of abusing or selling the drugs.