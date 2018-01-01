A district judge in Centre County Wednesday dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges filed against several Penn State fraternity brothers in Timothy Piazza's death.

Charges of recklessly endangering another person that were refiled have also been dismissed.

The judge is allowing two new charges of conspiracy to commit hazing to move forward for the house leaders. Three defendants will face a handful of new alcohol violations because of new basement footage.

The decision comes after three days of testimony and arguments ended late Tuesday evening.

Earlier this month, prosecutors withdrew felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter charges for Joseph Sala, 19, of Erie.

Parker Yochim, 20, of Waterford, and Joshua Kurczewski, 19, of Erie, also face charges in the case.

A video played in court Monday showed Piazza having 18 drinks in only 90 minutes before several falls killed him.

Some of that video was played during this hearing along with the new video from the basement where, according to investigators, a few of the fraternity brothers found Piazza seemingly passed out and carried him upstairs.

Several hours passed during which surveillance video shows Piazza wandering around the house, falling several times and hitting his head. He ends up back in the basement where the video shows him crawling around and eventually looking stiff. Investigators say once the brothers found him again it took them another 40 minutes to call for help.

Investigators were able to recover the video they say the accused tried to delete in order to cover up what really happened that night.