A key witness who failed to show up to testify in the fatal Summit Street drive-by shooting trial, will now spend time in prison.

Eugene Husband, 23, has been sentenced to serve three to six months in prison, after being found in contempt of court for failing to show up to testify, despite a subpoena.

During the Wednesday hearing, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri described Husband's testimony as vital evidence in the Summit Street homicide case, from 2015.

A total of four suspects were initially charged with the drive-by shooting, which killed 16-year-old Shakur Franklin.

Prosecutors say Husband's testimony was expected to place three of the suspects-- Jahuan Jones, Stephen Russell, and Keyshawn McLaurin--inside of the SUV that was involved in the fatal shooting.

After Husband failed to show up two times to testify, both Jones and Russell were acquitted.

Prosecutors say Husband’s testimony was the only evidence linking both men to the crime.

During his hearing, Husband said he did not testify because he feared for his life.

Judge William Cunningham said Husband intentionally disobeyed his legal duties and sentenced him up to six months in jail.

Husband's lawyer Brian Arrowsmith says he is disappointed with the ruling, but respects the judge’s decision.

“At the end of the day, I don't believe incarcerating individuals such as Eugene is going to solve the larger issue that we have in this community of witnesses testifying or not showing up to testify,” said Arrowsmith. “I suspect that incarcerating individuals in Eugene's position might only aggravate that situation."