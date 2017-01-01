News
U.S. Marshals, Erie Police arrest man wanted in 2017 kidnapping case
ERIE, Pa. - Erie Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday afternoon they say is wanted for kidnapping.
It happened shortly before 5p.m. tonight at 1031 W. 20th St. The suspect is identified as Michael Johnson, who had outstanding felony warrants stemming from a Jan. 2017 kidnapping and robbery case at a credit union in the City of Erie, according to police.
It's believed that Johnson did not live at this address. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police say Johnson is one of two men involved in the kidnapping and attempted robbery last year. No money was taken from the credit union in that case.