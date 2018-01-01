The controversial tenure of Edinboro University President Fred Walker is coming to an end after he turned in his resignation yesterday. Walker served less than two years on the job and he leaves a mixed legacy.

Walker turned in his resignation after remarks he made to an educational publication were printed.The remarks insulted faculty members and students.

Walker also received criticism when he proposed the elimination of long-time courses of study such as music and music education.



But, Walker will also be remembered for bringing striking faculty member coffee and donuts while they were walking a picket line. He also will be remembered for helping students any way he could.

"When he first got into office, I actually had a couple of conversations with him and he even assisted me with hosting an event on campus for my fraternity," said Tucker Geer, EUP Junior

"Even during Dr. Walker's tenure as President, we've accomplished a lot of things. We've done a lot of work. That work that we've done hasn't disappeared," said Dr. Marc Sylvester, President | AFSCUF-Edinboro Chapter: