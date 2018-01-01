More jobs are being created in Pennsylvania, and it's through the approval of 27 rail projects. Wednesday, PA Governor Tom Wolf said these more than 400 positions would be self-sustaining jobs.

The state transportation commission voted to approve $32 million for the projects. Pennsylvania has 67 operating railroads, more than any other state.

Penndot's focus is on working with private rail operators to assist in maintaining and improving the roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines in the state. Locally, rail freight projects include in Erie County is the Western New York PA Railroad. That project would rehabilitate approximately seven miles of track between Concord and Union City, including the replacement of ties and rail, and track surfacing, costing $697,909.