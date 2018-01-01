Major work is underway, as the Erie County Historical Society turns an historic home right next door to the Hagen History Center into part of its campus.

The Wood-Morrison House at 338 West 6th Street dates back to the mid-1800's.

The stable behind it is even older. It was home to horses that towed barges for the Erie Extension Canal that ran right through the historic West 6th Street district.

Work crews have lopped layers of add-ons off the back of the home to make way for a modern entrance with stairs and an elevator to make it accessible.

The home at one time was the Erie Art Center, then the Schroeck & Associates Law offices, until the Historical Society purchased it.

The first floor will house exhibits on the namesakes of the home, who played important roles in Erie history. The second floor will house classrooms and a lecture or film area for group instruction.

George Deutsch, Executive Director of the Erie County Historical Society is excited about the role the house will play in education. "Dr. Wood who built the house, was the first Surgeon General of the US Navy he treated the president of the United States in Erie," Deutsch said. "Captain Morrison who owned the house after that, he was the last captain of the Wolverine plus he was the first Superintendent of Presque Isle State Park, so we’re going to tell their stories along with having our educational focus here for teachers and students," Deutsch added.

The total project will top 1-million-dollars with private donations and a state grant. Jeff Kidder of Kidder Wachter Architecture & Design, is excited to return the home to its Italianate-style design. "Sixth Street’s a textbook history of American architecture in the 19th and early 20th century," Kidder said, "and to be able to make sure that one of those examples from the textbook has another hundred years of life in it, and is returned to a state that represents its architectural style that’s exciting for us."