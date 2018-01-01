ERIE, Pa. - A standoff ends with one man in custody after he threatened to kill his wife and then harm himself.

Erie Police and the S.W.A.T. team were called to Orsini's Corner Market at E. 5th & Ash Streets around 6:45p.m. Wednesday evening. One man left the store and surrendered to police. Pennsylvania State Police located the man's wife at an Edinboro-area home, Erie Police tell Erie News Now. Authorities say she is safe and uninjured.

After police found the threats not credible, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Police would not say if the man was armed at the time he was arrested.