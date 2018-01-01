A group of local high school students is pushing for an in-person town hall meeting to discuss gun control.

And the congressman they're looking to hold the meeting has not held one in Erie in quite some time.



Morgan Williams and Erin Fleming are just two of many students rallying together for gun control.



The group formed a coalition of students in Erie County at the "March for Our Lives" in Washington D.C. last weekend.



"We decided that we wanted to continue to fight for change in our community. “Junior at Collegiate Academy, Erin Fleming said



Their plan is to send students to representative, Mike Kelly’s Erie office this Friday to request he hold an in-person town hall meeting.



Representative Kelly has not held an in-person meeting in Erie in several years, despite numerous calls for one.





"I think if Mike Kelly truly cared about his constituents in the way that he wants us to think he does, he would do an in-person town hall frequently." Senior at McDowell High School, Morgan Williams said



Notably, representative Kelly has used his tele-town hall phone calls as a way to connect to constituents.



But Fleming says, that's not good enough.





"A tele-town hall is simply a censored-regulated version of a town hall, that is not efficient."





Since opening up on their political stances, students like Fleming and Williams have opened themselves up to scrutiny. And on Friday, when they visit Kelly’s office, there's a chance that noise will be louder.

But they insist they will push on through with the strength and support they've gained since starting their journey.





"I really think that, if we continue with this passion and this energy this drive, that only, honestly can young people can young people really accomplish, and muster, I thank that we're actually going to make substantial change." Williams said





"Because we have so much passion for this issue, we will not be slowed down by negativity." Fleming said



The students will gather in shifts starting at 9:00 am to 5:00 am during office hours.



For more information, you can contact the student coalition at eriecountystudentcoalition@gmail.com

