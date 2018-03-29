Pickup Truck Collides with Gasoline Tanker on Perry Highway
One person is rushed to the hospital when a pickup truck collides with a tanker truck.
It happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Perry Highway, at the intersection of Hunter Willis Road.
According to police at the scene, the driver of a pickup truck was driving north on Perry Highway when he ran into the back of a Kwik Fill gasoline tanker.
Rescue crews took a passenger from that pickup to the hospital, reportedly with a serious head injury.
The tanker truck received minor damage, and there didn't appear to be any leaking gas.
The driver of the pickup was given a field sobriety test and was taken away in handcuffs.
State Police are now investigating.