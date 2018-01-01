There is a boil water order in effect for residents in the City of Dunkirk.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services requires all Dunkirk water customers to boil their water before use and conserve as much water as possible.

Some construction at the City of Dunkirk's water plant caused a leak which let contaminants into the the water system, depleting the city's drinking supply.

The boil water order applies to all residential and commercial customers.

Customers must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and cool before drinking. People are also asked to limit all non-essential water use because of low water levels. Industrial users and schools are asked to shut down to conserve water until levels stabilize.

The boil water order is expected to be in effect through the weekend.