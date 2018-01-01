A Hand Up started as a way for people to pay it forward and donate their no longer needed furniture. The organization has helped more than 100 families since it started in November 2016.

Its goal, A Hand Up founder Mark Ericson said, is to stay ahead of the need.

"Not do it after they need things and make them wait a week or two, or three while we're waiting to get something in,” he said.

Organizers spent the week collecting and handing out donations.

All the furniture is from people who either had no use for it, or were moving and didn’t have the space.

Ericson started the organization with his wife to help the community, after noticing an overwhelming need.

He created a Facebook page and asked people if they had any furniture, clothing or household appliance they no longer use.

He said there’s a need of beds and bed frames.

“A lot of times if we do have a bed, even if it's just a single a twin, to a five year-old it's like Christmas to them, Ericson said. “They just get this electric light that blows up in their face and they're so happy. It's just like they got a new Xbox but it's just a bed."