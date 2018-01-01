A former Erie police officer charged with driving under the influence in a deadly crash is withdrawing her guilty plea.

Cheryl Frey, 47, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence last year. She was charged after a crash on Route 99 in McKean last February killed Wade Schulze, 57.

During her scheduled sentencing Thursday morning, Frey withdrew that guilty plea. She will now be going to trial on eight reinstated charges.

State Troopers say Frey's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the deadly crash. Her sentencing has been postponed seven times over the last several months, all while she remained out of jail.