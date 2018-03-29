The most serious charge against an Erie man arrested for attempted homicide in a shootout caught on camera has been dropped after entering a plea deal.

Dameyon Massey, 19, pleaded guilty to firearms charges and reckless endangerment Wednesday afternoon. Attempted homicide and aggravated assault were dropped.

The shootout happened last March outside Moe's One Stop at East 24th and Parade.

Two surveillance cameras captured the shooting. It shows a man who investigators identify as Massey duck for cover inside a white car after being shot at. Police said Massey then returned fire, hitting Robert Burrows, 22, in the foot.

Burrows has been charged with instigating the shooting.