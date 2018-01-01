There's a chance for some spring cleaning starting next week.

The city announced Thursday its Single Large Item Collection Program.

City residents will be allowed to place one large item per week curbside on their normal garbage night.

This will take place starting Sunday, April 1 and will end Thursday, April 26. Only regular household items will be picked up. Those are things like chairs, lamps, tables, etc.

Large appliances, electronics, batteries, automotive parts, household hazardous waste (paint, oil, cleaners, etc), and construction materials will not be accepted.

People looking to get rid of those can do so during the city's Electronics and Tire Recycling Drop-Off Day on May 5th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.