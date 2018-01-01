The City of Erie is helping you with your spring cleaning with the Single Large Item Collection Program that starts Sunday, April 1.

City residents will be allowed to place one large item per week curbside on their normal garbage night.

It runs through Thursday, April 26.

Only regular household items will be picked up like chairs, lamps, tables, etc.

"Most of the pickup is going to be done by the streets department the next day," said Dave Mulvihill, Public Works Director for the City of Erie. "If you wake up and don't see your item taken, it's that we're using the streets during the daytime hours to pick up most of the items. Be patient. We'll get them."

Large appliances, electronics, batteries, automotive parts, household hazardous waste (paint, oil, cleaners, etc) and construction materials will not be accepted.