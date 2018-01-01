Kidde is recalling 452,000 dual-sensor smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

The smoke alarms were sold from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20-40 dollars at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other home and hardware stores, as well as Amazon.com and other websites.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it for the presence of a yellow cap, but you should not attempt to take apart the alarm or remove the cap.

Immediately contact Kidde at 833-551-7739 or click here to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

Consumers should not remove or discard the recalled alarm until a new one is received and installed.