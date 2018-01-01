LECOM Safe Kids Erie plans to soon launch a program to highlight gun safety.

The group outlining the plan today at a meeting at Blasco Library.

Safe Kids plans to distribute gun locks and put information about locks and gun safety at gun shops around Erie County.

The group also plans to have an Erie Police officer speak about gun safety to youth groups.

Patty Puline of LECOM Safe Kids Erie said, :"We are the only ones who have received a gun safety grant from the State of Pennsylvania. We are proud to be focusing on gun safety at a time when it is very necessary."