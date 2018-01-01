A solemn ceremony today in Erie for Vietnam Veterans Day.

It is a day now formally recognized by the federal government.

The designation was approved just last year.

Vietnam Veteran Ken Kensill said, "It is wonderful. We are finally getting the recognition that we very dearly need."

The rain and cool temperatures today did not stop dozens of Vietnam veterans and their families from gathering for the ceremony at the Erie County Vietnam Veterans Memorial near 26th and State Streets.

Speakers talked about the sacrifice made by so many soldiers from Erie and around the country, and the lack of gratitude from many people in American when the soldiers returned home.

The ceremony was complete with a color guard, rifle volley, wreath laying and a bugler playing taps.

The day is celebrated on March 29th because it is significant to veterans of the war.

Vietnam Veteran James Hertner said, "March 29th was the last day of our troops being removed from Vietnam. It was also the last day the final group of POW's were returned to this country."