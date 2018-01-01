After seven sentencing delays, the suspended Erie police officer who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a deadly crash, will now face trial.

On Thursday, Judge Daniel Brabender granted 47-year-old Cheryl Frey's request, to withdraw her guilty plea.

Frey made the request on the same day that she was scheduled to be sentenced.

Frey was set to face a minimum of three years in prison, after she pleaded guilty in August, to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI of the highest rate.

The crash, which happened last February, on Route 99 in McKean, claimed the life of 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

Frey’s sentencing was delayed seven times at her lawyer Andrew Sisinni’s request for additional information about the victim's vehicle and cell phone records.

Sisinni said he advised Frey not to withdraw her plea, but she is adamant in doing so.

Sisinni said Frey does not believe she was the approximate cause of the crash, and that Schulze played a significant role in the accident.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said the Commonwealth is frustrated, but not surprised with the plea withdrawal.

Lightner did not object to her decision, but called it a mockery of the court system.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office will now reinstate six extra charges that were originally dropped, when Frey entered a guilty plea.