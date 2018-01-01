News

Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs on Hand for Presentation at HANDS Facility

A major general from the Pennsylvania Department of Veterans Affairs made a trip to Erie. Thursday, he was on site at the freedom square apartments, a place providing services to veterans, through the HANDS organization, the housing and neighborhood development service. Eric Weller from the Pennsylvania Veteran's Affairs Office, says, "I'm just trying to outreach to different regions throughout the state to find out what different networks are set up in different reg...