The Erie man charged after police said he stabbed two people in June entered a plea in court Thursday.

Robin Nixon, 33, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Other charges including attempted homicide were dropped.

Nixon got into an argument with another 32-year-old man inside Hunter's Inn at 26th and Cranberry June 1, 2017, police said.

Erie News Now learned the victim followed Nixon out of the bar, and Nixon reportedly stabbed the victim during an altercation outside.

Another man suffered a relatively minor stab wound while trying to break up the fight, according to police.