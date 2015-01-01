ERIE, Pa. - Erie County taxpayers spend upwards of $60,000 a year to keep the former Pleasant Ridge Manor East nursing home open. That's every year since it closed in 2015.

"I think it's high time that we do something responsible with the property," Councilman Andre Horton said following Thursday's committee meetings.

Horton and Council Vice Chairman Fiore Leone are pushing a plan that would revisit the future of the Millcreek Township facility. Council will now study options that include renovating the building, or demolishing it. Council Chairman Dr. Kyle Foust says renovating the building will cost about half as much money as demolishing and rebuilding. Pleasant Ridge sits in Councilman Carl Anderson III's 4th District.

"This could be a county office building that delivers services to folks in that community," said Anderson of the options for reusing the building.

Pleasant Ridge was built in 1937, so one thing council will have to do is determine whether or not it should remain standing. But most members agree that the land should remain under county control.

"We can build up," Anderson said, "but we can't create new land."

Pleasant Ridge sits on nearly 15 acres of county property. Council must also weigh the effect on the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, which is next door to Pleasant Ridge.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper would have to sign off on this plan. Members of the administration were not available for comment Thursday afternoon.

Horton, who works in construction and has for nearly 30 years, suggests tearing down the building.