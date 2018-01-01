News
State Police investigating theft of $150,000 at Warren County Christian School
Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are investigating a theft of $150,000 at Warren County Christian School spanning nearly a decade.
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are investigating a theft at Warren County Christian School spanning nearly a decade.
According to police, about $150,000 was stolen between 2010 through Jan. 2018. Funds were taken from several school accounts and directed to accounts operated by the suspect. Police have not released the suspect's name. Their investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Warren at 814-728-3600 or the Warren County Crime Stoppers.